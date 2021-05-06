Bristol paedophile Thomas Rawlings abused nine children
- Published
A paedophile who sexually abused and emotionally tormented young girls has been jailed for 12 years.
Thomas Rawlings, 35, from Lockleaze in Bristol, lied to the girls about his age, leading them to believe they were in genuine relationships with him.
He committed sexual offences against nine girls over a three-year period and pleaded guilty to 33 charges.
The judge at Bristol Crown Court said Rawlings was a "dangerous and persistent paedophile".
Suicidal thoughts
Sentencing Rawlings Judge James Patrick added: "You scared your child victims and caused them emotional torment. You ripped families apart.
"You have worsened the lives of the vulnerable. You have ruined trust. You have caused some to feel suicidal."
Rawlings groomed and exploited his victims between 2017 and 2020 claiming he was up to 20 years younger than he was.
Already a registered sex offender, he was first convicted in 2012 on 15 counts of making indecent images of children between 2009 and 2011.
In November 2020, following a referral from the National Crime Agency, Rawlings was arrested in connection with his relationship with four girls aged 14 to 16.
Hotel bookings
A subsequent examination of his devices led to a child victim focussed sexual harm prevention order being sought to protect one of the children he was suspected of harming, and to stop him from contacting or harming others.
Following his arrest, a 17-year-old victim contacted the police concerned for the welfare of her "boyfriend" - whom she believed to be 20-years-old at that time.
Her contact with him had started when she was 13. Rawlings led her to believe that he was 14-years-old at that time.
The court heard the pair first met online, but this later progressed to meeting in person.
Rawlings travelled to various parts of the country and booked hotels for them to meet in, where he groomed and exploited her into a sexual relationship with him.
Unknown to the victim, Rawlings was also in a "relationship" with another child who was 14 when he first made contact with her, and who believed him to be 18-years-old.
'Incredible bravery'
Det Insp Adam Knee, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Rawlings is a calculated and determined offender who went to great efforts to commit appalling offences against children and hide that offending.
"The victims have shown incredible bravery and resilience throughout this investigation and have been a credit to themselves and their families."
Rawlings admitted charges including causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity; taking, making and possession of indecent images of children; paying for the sexual services of a child aged 16 to 17; engaging in sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual offences prevention order.
As well as being sentenced to 12 years in prison, Rawlings will spend an additional 10 years on licence.