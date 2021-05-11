Olisa Odukwe: Body pulled from harbour formally identified
The body of a missing university student found in a harbour has been formally identified, police have confirmed.
Police divers recovered the body of Olisa Odukwe, 20, from Bristol Harbour near Narrow Quay last Tuesday.
The Bristol University student was last seen leaving his home in the Redland area on the morning of Saturday 1 May.
Tributes to Mr Odukwe described him as warm, kind and with "extraordinary promise".
Originally from Tunbridge Wells, in Kent, Mr Odukwe attended Bennett Memorial School before moving to Bristol in 2019 to study mechanical engineering.
'Great charm'
In a statement released last week, the school said Mr Odukwe was a "young man with great personal charm".
"It is with very great sadness that we learned this week of the death of our former student Olisa Odukwe," it said.
"For many in the community at Bennett, thinking of Olisa brings to mind his considerable commitment to his studies as well as the warmth and kindness that he brought to his relationships.
"Olisa will be widely missed by his fellow students and by the staff who taught him."
Mr Odukwe was a keen footballer, playing for the University of Bristol Association Men's Football Club (UBAFC).
Posting a tribute on Instagram, UBAFC said: "Olisa was universally loved; a kind, gentle and funny character who brought a smile to the face of whoever he was with."
A spokesperson for the University of Bristol said that support was available to "all students and staff affected by this".
Friends of the second year student had described his disappearance as "completely out of character".
A missing persons appeal was launched on social media with friends also organising a search through Ashton Court and Leigh Woods.
