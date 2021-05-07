Stewart Lee and Seann Walsh to perform at Bristol charity gig
By Harriet Robinson
The bassist from Idles has organised an online music and comedy event with stars such as Stewart Lee and Seann Walsh to raise money for Gig Buddies.
The organisation matches adults with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer to attend events.
Adam Devonshire, from Bristol, said he experienced first-hand the "vital and wonderful" work of the scheme.
He added: "My partner's auntie has used the service for years. It's given her a massive sense of independence."
Marie, the aunt of Mr Devonshire's partner, has Down's Syndrome and has made "an amazing friend" through the scheme.
"It's really just opened up a whole new kind of social life for her. It's enabled her to get out and enjoy the things she wants to," he said.
Comedian Stewart Lee, who is performing at the event, said he felt the charity was "really relevant at the moment".
"Culture makes a massive difference to people's lives and after a period where people have been starved of stimulus, the idea of a charity that helps people who otherwise might find it difficult to get out and see stuff seems really important," he added.
The show will be streamed live on 20 June, featuring performances from comedians Seann Walsh and Josh Weller and music from mclusky, Willie J Healey, TV Priest, Fenne Lily, Dogeyed and Wilderman.
Bristol music venue Exchange, which is hosting the event, is planning to open a chapter of Gig Buddies with some of the money raised.
Venue manager Iwan Best said as a community-owned space Exchange was a place for everyone.
"The Gig Buddies scheme we always saw as taking it to the next level, from becoming accessible and open to everyone to actually helping people make friends and feel truly welcome here," he said.
Mr Devonshire added: "As a band we all love events and gigs. They are things that have helped save our lives. Everyone should be able to experience that joy and catharsis.
"I truly believe it's such a wonderful thing a lot of us take for granted, being able to just go out and go and do whatever we want whenever we like.
"For those people who can't do that, they shouldn't be denied access to all this wonderful culture that we have on our doorstep."