Elections 2021: Labour's Dan Norris wins West of England mayor race

Published
image copyrightDan Norris
image captionDan Norris was elected three times as Labour MP for Wansdyke, leaving the role in 2010

Labour's Dan Norris has been elected as Mayor of the West of England, gaining the position from the Conservatives.

Mr Norris received 125,482 votes, beating Conservative businessman Samuel Williams by 40,093 votes.

The role covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset and the former Labour MP takes over from Tory Tim Bowles who is retiring after four years.

Mr Norris said: "I'm very proud of our region. But it could be better."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer met with Dan Norris during a visit to Bath

Speaking following the declaration at the SS Great Britain in Bristol, Mr Norris praised party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

"I also want to thank Keir Starmer, who has unlocked this election for Labour in the West of England," he said.

"Without him and his skills, his determination and him being who he is, we could not have got this result.

"People were able to listen to our arguments and be persuaded by them because of Keir Starmer. I want to thank him very, very much indeed."

