Bristol artists welcome end of busking ban
- Published
Street performers have said they will be relieved to have their "valuable livelihoods" back when lockdown eases and the busking ban is lifted.
Due to Covid, the government prohibited street performance until 17 May.
A spokesman for the Musicians Union said buskers would again be able to earn a living again "without the threat of police action".
Bristol artist Richard Allen said without busking he had "lost so much" financially and creatively.
During the pandemic musicians have had to put their normal activities and careers on hold.
For many, the busking ban has brought with it a loss of income.
Organisations such as the Musicians Union felt the busking ban was "unreasonable".
"Whilst it is appreciated that it is an activity which has the potential to draw a crowd, it is predominantly undertaken outdoors where the government's research indicates a considerably lower risk of Covid infection," the union added.
Mr Allen said busking had been an important part of his career and without it his band Snazzback would not exist and he would not now be a professional musician.
He said: "Busking during lockdown would have helped us support ourselves at a time where musicians were having to stop performing and find other means to bring money in.
"It's been hard but being able to perform on the streets properly again will be important for all musicians."
Professional harpist Scarlett Smith said she had missed the "human connection" that busking brought to her life.
"I didn't do any busking at the start of lockdown and my music career wasn't happening, so I had no work and not much money coming in, it's been really hard," she said.
"Busking is an important livelihood for people and they want it back so I'm looking forward to life going back to normal again."
Trevor George, a Bristol busker for 20 years, said he had missed how "exhilarating" it was to perform on the street.
He said: "For some of us, busking is how musicians get by, especially for those that are homeless.
"It's an important part of this city so it will be great to have it back again."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk