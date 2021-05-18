East Street: £10m transformation plan for Bristol road
A £10 million plan to revitalise a major shopping street "absolutely" needs to happen, according to a business representative.
Ambitious plans to transform East Street in Bristol have been launched after a year-long consultation.
The scheme, which could take a decade to finish, includes moving bus routes and restoring historic buildings.
George Grace, head of the local Business Improvement District (BID), said it had "got to happen".
One change would be creating 'East Street Square' where the road meets Cannon Street, a green space which the BID said could be used for markets and entertainment.
The street, which is already closed to private vehicles, would be "greened" with trees and other plants along its entire length, and money invested to attract new traders to the area.
A particular focus would be on creating a night-time economy, according to BID documents.
East Street is already part of Upfest, Europe's largest street art festival, but the number of art projects would increase.
'Significant investment'
Mr Grace said the loss of Argos and Boots from the street showed action was needed.
"It's not a question of 'if' or 'should' this transformation take place, we have no other option than to attract significant investment over the next few years, otherwise it will just slowly die," he said.
"Given East Street can't support a Boots anymore, then things have to change. We absolutely have to do this.
"In a couple of years Amazon will be delivering stuff to customers by drone within minutes of them ordering it. We need to offer people a shopping experience to combat that."
Simon Dicken, BID chairman and manager of Wilko, said making East Street an attractive area to visit in would take advantage of the lockdown trend of people shopping local.
Mr Grace said the government, West of England Combined Authority, Bristol City Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund, were being approached for funding.
Olivia Nava, who runs the Bubble Play Cafe, said the plans had given her hope after watching other businesses close.
"Seeing the banks and Boots leave, the footfall has decreased even before the pandemic, so this now gives me actual hope that I can stick around," she said.
The BID plan estimates around 3,000 new residents will move into the area over the next few years because of several major developments, including the St Catherine's Place project.