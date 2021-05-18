Police name young married couple found dead in Cirencester
A couple found dead in their home in Cirencester has been named as Michael and Maria Greenaway.
The married pair in their 30s were discovered by police at a property in Fosse Close, Cirencester, on 10 May.
The cause of death has yet to be established and an inquest for the couple has been opened and adjourned.
Mr Greenaway's family said they were heartbroken describing him as a "happy go lucky" brother and son, who would be missed by many.
Gloucestershire Police said it was treating the deaths as unexplained and enquiries were ongoing.
