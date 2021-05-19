E-scooter Bristol: Woman seriously injured in collision
- Published
An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car.
The incident happened at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday on Hartcliffe Way in Bristol.
A man was arrested in connection with the collision, which happened between Imperial Park and the Hengrove Way roundabout.
Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.