Thai cave rescuer to tell inside story of mission
- Published
A diver who played a key role in the rescue of of 12 boys from a flooded cave in Thailand is writing a book about how the mission unfolded.
John Volanthen was the first person to make contact with the young members of a football team and their coach who became trapped underground in 2018.
He used the latest lockdown to write a book on the inside story of the rescue.
"I hope it will provide inspiration and hopefully useful information," said the diver, who is from Bristol.
The Wild Boars football team, aged 11 to 16, became trapped 4km (2.5 miles) inside in the Tham Luang caves on 23 June 2018 after heavy rainfall.
Mr Volanthen was among the experts enlisted to bring the boys to safety.
"When we surfaced we saw lights and could smell something, we could smell humanity," he told the BBC.
"One by one the boys starting walking down a mud bank and we had found the team lost for ten days.
"My feeling was that it was completely unbelievable they were all alive.
"The scenarios in my mind were of finding all of them dead or having to separate the living from the dead, so it was a feeling of disbelief and pure joy," he said.
Mr Volanthen was awarded the George Cross for bravery and as well as his book, a movie of the rescue mission is currently in production.
Director Ron Howard is currently filming in Australia, with Irish actor Colin Farrell playing Mr Volanthen.
"I'm extremely proud that Ron Howard has picked up on the story and is shooting a movie," Mr Volanthen said.
"I'm being played by Colin Farrell who I have to admit I had not heard of, but I've spoken to him since and I'm honoured that he's happy to play me.
"I said before that I wanted Rowan Atkinson to play my part.
"I suggested that to Ron Howard and he looked horrified and said: 'We're not making that sort of movie'," Mr Volanthen added.
