Hartcliffe: Two people injured after reported shooting
- Published
Two people have been injured and taken to hospital following reports of a shooting and disorder in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said specialist firearms officers were sent to the Hareclive Road area in Hartcliffe at about 17:20 BST.
Five people have been arrested and police believe the two incidents in the area are linked.
A "significant police presence" remains in the area, the force said.
