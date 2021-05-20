Eastville evictions: Travellers ordered to leave old gasworks
Riot police have blocked off a road as travellers living in vans and caravans at an old gasworks are being evicted.
The action is taking place at the Wales and West Utilities' site on Glenfrome Road in Eastville, Bristol.
Officers are in attendance to "prevent a breach of the peace" and have warned of disruption.
"The primary action is being taken by bailiffs on behalf of a private landowner", Avon and Somerset Police said.
At least two caravans have been towed out of the site and road closures are in place.
Richard Williams, Wales and West Utilities estates surveyor, said: "All individuals currently trespassing have been instructed to leave the area by court order received on 6 May.
"Since then, everyone living on the site has had the opportunity to make alternative arrangements and leave.
"We would urge them to do so peacefully so work can begin on site to build essential infrastructure to support communities right across Bristol."
Mr Williams said the company intends to build a new depot on the land for which it has received planning permission, and construction is scheduled to start this month.
