Hartcliffe disorder: Six arrested after two men shot
Six people have been arrested, including three on suspicion of attempted murder, following disorder in which two men were shot.
Police said officers are searching for a firearm used in Hartcliffe, Bristol, at about 17:20 BST on Wednesday.
The two men injured were taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering wounds from shotgun pellets.
A man, 18, has been discharged and another man, 20, continues to receive treatment.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers believe a disturbance in Hareclive Road and Moxham Drive started between a group of people with bladed weapons.
A shotgun is thought to have been used from a car in Moxham Drive, and then for a second time in Hareclive Road.
Three men, aged 24, 25 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while a 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing or resisting a police officer.
It is thought all of those arrested are known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community.
Ch Insp Oliver Cosgrove said: "Incidents involving firearms are extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but when they do happen we take them extremely seriously.
"We fully appreciate this incident is likely to cause concern to the local community and we'd like to reassure them we have put significant resources into investigating it and bringing those involved to justice."
A police cordon remains in place around the parks off Hareclive Road and Moxham Drive as investigations continue.
