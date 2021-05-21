Drunk man who assaulted three on flight jailed
A drunk holidaymaker who admitted assaulting his partner, another passenger and a member of cabin crew on a flight from Cyprus has been jailed.
Alexandros Christou, 21, admitted being drunk and abusive on an EasyJet flight from Larnaca to Bristol in September.
Christou, of Rhydynos Street in Blaenavon, South Wales, also tried to open the emergency door during the flight.
He was jailed for 11 months at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.
Christou, who was arrested on arrival at Bristol Airport, also admitted one count of criminal damage for damaging handcuffs and a police van.
PC Adrian Chilcott, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We will not tolerate abusive and aggressive behaviour onboard any aircraft and will always work with the airport and airlines to take appropriate action against disruptive passengers."
