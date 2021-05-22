Bristol's Six Sisters street art project completed
The largest street art project in the UK designed and created by women has been completed after five years.
The Six Sisters project used space above businesses in Bedminster, Bristol, and was inspired by the famous painted ladies in San Francisco.
The final two parts were completed by local artists Lucas Antics and Ejits.
The project is a partnership between Upfest, the street-art festival based in Bedminster, and the local Business Improvement District (BID).
