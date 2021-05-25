Darren Wright Foundation: Scott Wright pleads guilty to fraud
- Published
The former director of a charity for disabled children and adults has admitted defrauding it.
Scott Wright, 45, of Hengrove, Bristol, abused his position as trustee of the Darren Wright Foundation to unlawfully remove funds, Bristol Crown Court heard.
He had been facing trial but changed his plea and admitted fraud.
Judge Peter Blair said a range of options including prison was possible when he is sentenced on 8 July.
Melissa Wright, 34, of Hengrove, had been facing the same charge but it will not be taken further at this stage after Judge Blair ordered it to lie on her file.
Judge Blair told her the case against her could be resurrected if she had been found to have "acted dishonestly in any other way".
The Darren Wright Foundation, based in Bristol, was registered in May 2016 to help the families of disabled and seriously-ill children and adults by funding therapy, medical treatment and specialist equipment.
It was removed from the Charity Commission register in April 2020.
