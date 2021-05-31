Bristol and Bath music scenes celebrated with 'digital museum'
The history of Bristol and Bath's music scenes is being highlighted in a new location-based virtual tour.
More than 250 venues, studios and inspirational places are featured in what the developers are calling a "digital museum".
The website, called Everything is Music, features interviews with artists, producers and historical venue information.
People can use their phones to get the content in specific locations.
Bristol has a long-standing reputation for musical innovation, with artists such as Massive Attack and Roni Size breaking new ground in electronic music, and in more recent years Idles making headlines.
Bath was once home to chart-topping acts such as Tears For Fears and Gabrielle Aplin.
The Everything is Music tour, which is free, features more than 250 different locations across the two cities, each of which is linked to content that users can experience only at that place.
An interactive map shows people the places each piece of content is relevant to, and once there or nearby, the content will be unlocked.
1990s band Portishead feature in the the app, where the band share their memories of recording their first album Dummy, which went on to win the Mercury Music Prize, in a Bristol studio.
Celebrated music venues past and present are also included in the tour, that takes users on a journey across six decades.
The website has been developed by programming specialists Landmrk working with online music magazine Crack Magazine.
Ben Price from Crack Magazine, said: "So many people have done amazing research into Bristol's musical history but it is always something temporary in a museum or an exhibition, we wanted to make something more permanent.
"People can walk around the cities and unlock amazing stories, it takes the idea of a museum out of four walls.
"I'm most proud of the way we have democratised the technology, making it really useable and friendly."