Woman put head out of train before fatal impact with branch
A group of friends were sticking their heads out of the window of a moving train when one was killed after being hit by a tree branch, an inquest heard.
Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by the branch at Twerton, between Bath and Bristol.
Her friends said she put her head out of the window for around five seconds before they heard an impact.
Chanelle Hagland, who was travelling with Miss Roper, told police that they were not "drunk or disorderly".
Miss Roper, from Penarth, Glamorgan, was returning home after Christmas shopping in Bath with Miss Hagland, Elizabeth Winstone Evans and Madeleine Owens.
Avon Coroner's Court heard the London Paddington to Exeter service was using carriages with droplight windows to enable passengers to use the handle on the outside to leave the train.
PC Kate Aldred, of British Transport Police, spoke with Miss Hagland when the train arrived at Bristol Temple Meads station shortly after the incident and made written notes of the conversation.
She told the inquest that Miss Evans had opened the pulldown window and leant her head out very slightly for about 30 seconds, before Miss Roper put her head out.
"Miss Roper's head must only have been out for five seconds when Miss Hagland heard the sound of an impact.
"Miss Roper fell backwards towards Miss Hagland. Miss Roper then fell forwards and slumped onto the floor," PC Aldred said.
Miss Hagland told police in a statement that they "all had quite a few drinks" but they were "used to drinking like that".
Toxicology tests found Miss Roper had a blood alcohol level of 142mg in 100ml of blood, meaning she was nearly twice the drink drive limit.
The inquest continues.
