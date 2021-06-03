Bristol Kill the Bill protests: Police release more images
- Published
Police have released more images of people they want to talk to after a protest in a city turned violent.
The nine images are part of an investigation into disorder during a Kill the Bill demo in Bristol in March.
Avon and Somerset Police said 56 people had been arrested to date, nine of which have appeared in court charged with various offences.
Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said it would continue to "invest significant resources" to bring people to justice.
She said the protests on 21 March were "some of the worst violence we've seen in Bristol for some years".
"The major crime investigation team continue to leave no stone unturned and they won't stop until all possible lines of inquiry to identify those involved have been exhausted," she added.
The demonstration turned violent after about 500 protesters descended on Bridewell police station in the city centre after an earlier peaceful march against the government's new Police and Crime bill.
Police vehicles were set alight and the police station was sprayed with graffiti and had its windows smashed.
