Bristol TV pilot aims to show activists in new light
By Harriet Robinson
Reporter
- Published
A pilot TV drama is being set in Bristol that follows the lives of left-wing activists and aims to showcase under-represented voices.
Writers George Harold Millman and Owen B Lewis, who are also partners, said they wanted to normalise certain types of relationships and lifestyles.
Crowdfunding has raised more than £8,000 for Square which will be screened on 6 November.
Mr Millman said unlike Skins, Square has a fundamentally "Bristolian feel".
Colston toppling
The 27-year-old continued: "This is perhaps the first drama series where characters indiscriminately have relationships with people of multiple genres without it being something that anyone thinks is particularly worth remarking on."
It is the first major project either writer has worked on.
Mr Millman said his experience at university initially held him back from pursuing a creative career.
"I was bullied quite badly and it knocked a lot of my confidence and I came back and I didn't do anything for about a year or so. And then I met Owen and he had faith in me."
"There's some people that have said, 'so is it a bit like Skins then?'
"That programme could have been set anywhere. Square, I think, has a fundamental Bristolian feel to it. I've grown up in Bristol, I've attended protests in Bristol."
Lead actor Jacob Daniels, 24, said, "If you think back to last summer with the statue being pulled down; that was almost like a scene that could have occurred within Square. And a bit of what we saw at Bridewell Police Station."
'Questioning their sexuality'
The writers said they wanted to portray a different side to the protesters who were seen on the news, tackling issues such as mental health, education and relationships.
"The show's more about activists than activism. How they got into this and what's going on with them", said Mr Millman.
It will also explore sexuality, but without that being a major part of the storyline.
"We don't say words like gay or bisexual in the series, which is quite important to us.
"It's always felt like it's a plot line in itself, someone questioning their sexuality, and I feel like we've really normalised it," said Mr Millman.
He added: "We're inviting quite a lot of people from TV companies to the screening so we're really hoping that someone commissions us from that. Watch this space."