Man jailed for taxi driver attack in Bristol
A man who slashed a taxi driver's face with a knife before robbing him has been jailed.
Daniel Armstrong-Eccles also stabbed the driver in the attack in Bristol on 31 October 2020.
The 25-year-old was jailed for six years and six months and will serve an additional five years on licence.
Avon and Somerset Police PC Marcie Penson said: "The victim endured this horrific assault and has a reminder every time he looks in the mirror."
On the evening of the attack, Armstrong-Eccles had been heard to say he wanted to stab someone before a friend called a taxi for him.
Slashed across face
When the taxi arrived, driver Makhon Miah asked for payment upfront but was attacked by Armstrong-Eccles, who slashed him across the face and stabbed him.
Armstrong-Eccles then forced Mr Miah to hand over cash before getting out of the vehicle.
A search of the area was conducted by police and he was arrested later on the same evening.
Mr Miah was taken to hospital for treatment.
PC Penson said: "This was a despicable pre-meditated attack on a family man who was just doing his job.
"Thankfully the streets of Bristol are safer without Armstrong-Eccles on them."
Armstrong-Eccles, of Woodmead Gardens, Hartcliffe, Bristol, pleaded guilty to robbery, wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.
He was jailed at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
