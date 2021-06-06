Graffiti hotspots cleaned to encourage train use
Graffiti hotspots along railway lines across the south west have undergone a major clean in order to encourage more people to travel by train.
Network Rail has spruced-up sites like the blue bridge that crosses the M4 north of Bristol, the River Teign bridge in Devon and Reading's Cow Lane.
The work is part of the 'Graffiti Sprint' initiative which aims to make railways more attractive.
Network Rail spends about £3.5m a year on tackling graffiti hotspots.
Teams used a combination of techniques including pressure washing, scrubbing using wire brushes and applying anti-graffiti paint.
Chris Pearce, Network Rail's interim Western route director, said the work allowed communities to benefit from a tidier and cleaner railway network.
"Graffiti makes the railway look untidy for passengers and residents living alongside it.
"Our end goal is to make sure everybody using the railway feels safe and comfortable which is why it is important that the railway is a clean, welcoming environment," he added.
The latest round of cleaning targeted 15 heavily affected areas across the region.
In September railway bosses were told by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to clear graffiti from railways as a way to encourage more people to travel by train.
He has welcomed the clean up effort.
"Graffiti on our railways is an unsightly crime which puts passengers off using the network by creating an aura of neglect and decay," said Mr Shapps.
"That is why it's good to see Network Rail dealing with this eyesore in order to attract people back to feeling comfortable on our railway.
"Removing graffiti across the network will help clean-up our railway and make stations and services more pleasant for passengers," he said.
