Great Western Air Ambulance seeks kit design help
- Published
An air ambulance service is appealing for someone to help design a charging solution for its ultrasound machines.
Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) said it needed help to protect the adapters on its equipment that kept getting bent.
The machines can check for collapsed lungs and monitor heart activity.
The charity said the manufacturer's alternative was too expensive at a time when it was already facing a £250,000 funding deficit.
"We're after something really simple, after a 12 or 14-hour shift," said Air Operations Officer Pete Reeve.
"Maybe some kind of dock that we can put the cable in, or even a clip that surrounds the cord and keeps it safe and straight?
"If you've got any design experience and even access to a 3D printer then please get in touch and hopefully we can keep using these machines to give life-saving treatment for years to come."
