Hanham trees shrouded in white ermine silk
- Published
Six bird cherry trees have been covered in silk from thousands of nesting white ermine caterpillars.
The silk on the trees by the River Avon in Hanham helps to protect the insects against avian predators.
Senior ecologist from the Butterfly Conservation, George Tordoff said while it happened fairly frequently, when it did occur, it was "striking".
He said it was more common to see nests in the north of the country.
"The good thing is the trees aren't harmed by them although they lose their leaves a little.
"If you went back to the same trees in the late summer you wouldn't know it had happened."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.