Woman hit by Bristol shop sign left with PTSD
- Published
A woman hit by a falling shop sign said her life had been ruined by the effects of the accident.
Tess said she experienced memory loss and PTSD but has no legal redress because the event was unforeseeable.
She was walking in Whiteladies Road, Bristol when the sign fell from the Infiniti2 shop front in September 2019.
A Bristol City Council report found the sign was rotten inside but the company said it could not reasonably have known that was the case.
She had been walking to the library to research possible masters degree study options when she was knocked to the ground by the falling sign at about 13:40 BST on 4 September.
Passers-by called an ambulance and placed her in the recovery position.
Attending paramedics described her as "unresponsive" and she was taken to Southmead Hospital.
"I remember it being a sunny day," said Tess, 30.
"I remember feeling the sign on me, I had a near death experience and the next thing I remember is being in hospital and them telling me what had happened."
She said her head was split open and she has problems with her memory and cognition.
"I was in bed for nine months. I'm not able to drive or cycle or do exercise.
"I can't work or read or write.
"It's difficult to process information.
"It's left me angry and upset and trying to find a solicitor who will take on the case."
Insurer denies liability
A report by Bristol City Council found "this was a very unfortunate incident."
It said the sign had fallen because "the battens which were used to fix it to the facade were rotten and could no longer support its weight".
The report concluded the sign's collapse was unforeseeable.
The shop owner took over the business in April 2019 and his insurer, AXA, has denied liability.
It said the accident was unforeseeable and "no reasonable inspection would have picked up any problems with the sign".