Man stabbed closing Highridge Green road in Bristol
A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being stabbed.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Highridge Green in Bristol at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday. The road has remained shut through Wednesday morning.
Four men, aged between 17 and 21, have been arrested and are in police custody.
The man received a number of stab wounds but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said although enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed to be an isolated incident.
