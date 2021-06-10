Bristol: Teenager charged over stabbing in Highridge Green
- Published
An 18-year-old has been charged after a man was seriously injured after being stabbed several times.
Emergency services were called to the Highridge Green area of south Bristol at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday after a man was wounded. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The suspect has been charged with wounding with intent and is due to appear before magistrates on Thursday.
Three others aged 17 to 21, all of whom are male, have been released on bail.
