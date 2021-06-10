Andre Gayle murder: Three people convicted at Bristol Crown Court
Two men and a teenager armed with machetes and knives who pursued and killed a man as he left a silent disco have been convicted of murder.
Rico Corbin and Tyan Finlayson, both 27, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named, attacked Andre Gayle in front of crowds outside Easton Community Centre.
Bristol Crown Court heard how people fled in terror from Mr Gayle's attackers, who also stabbed a second man in the chase in August last year.
Sentencing will take place on 5 July.
Jerome Lewis pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing on 9 April, while a fifth defendant, 41-year-old Daniel Atkinson, was found not guilty.
Mr Gayle's mother said in a statement: "My family is grief-stricken and struggling to come to terms with not only losing my son but also the brutality and senseless evil in the way they attacked and killed him; it was tantamount to a public execution.
"These men are fearless, remorseless and have shown total disregard for people in the community of Bristol and caused innocent bystanders to flee in terror at what was unfolding in front of them."
Father-of-six Mr Gayle was attending the event on the August Bank Holiday.
Det Insp Roger Doxsey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Avon and Somerset Police, said Mr Gayle died in a "senseless attack".
"This was a savage, vicious and unrestrained attack on an unarmed man by a group of cowardly individuals who acted together, and who were prepared to use knives to achieve their objective," he said.
The second man who was attacked, in a case of mistaken identity, survived his injuries.
