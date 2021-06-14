Bristol Harbourside: Man missing following rescue attempt
Emergency services are looking for a missing man following an attempted rescue operation in a city harbour.
Police and fire crew were called to Narrow Quay in Bristol at about 22:30 BST on Sunday to help four people in the water.
Two men and a woman were rescued and the men required hospital treatment, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A fourth man is still missing and the area remains cordoned off while the search operation continues.
Police said the missing man's family had been informed and were being offered support.
Officers have asked for any witnesses to get in touch by calling the policing non-emergency line on 101.
