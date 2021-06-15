Bristol named as gold sustainable food city
- Published
A city allotment scheme and community kitchens have been recognised with a gold sustainable food award.
The application by city-wide initiative Bristol Going for Gold focussed on reducing food waste and the work of community action groups.
Bristol is the second city in the UK to achieve the status after Brighton and Hove in 2020.
"We're delighted that this work has been recognised at the highest level," said Joy Carey, who led the bid.
The scheme acknowledges the work done across the city to address social, environmental and economic issues.
Ms Carey said they had been aiming to achieve gold after securing silver in 2016.
"We've been determined to support and uncover more individuals, projects and initiatives that are contributing positively to a fairer, healthier and more sustainable food system for the city and its citizens," she said.
A number of community schemes were included in the bid including FOOD Clubs, which is a partnership project between Family Action, Feeding Bristol and FareShare South West.
It has 16 clubs across the city providing nutritious food to families at a reduced price.
Simon Green, FOOD club co-ordinator for Bristol and the South West, said: "The clubs have become about so much more than just providing food.
"What began as weekly food offering has become a thriving example of how partnerships can create a sustainable, resilient and, dare I say, sometimes radical and disruptive food programme."
Therapeutic dementia friendly allotment scheme Alive, based in Brentry in North Bristol, also featured in the application.
"Allotments are a vital community social hub at the best of times, but they came into their own during the lockdown", said Abi Sweet, community gardens manager for Alive.
"This was no less true for the volunteers who, united around the common bond of food production, rolled up their sleeves and set about turning the plot into a productive allotment."