Lockdown extension: Hospitality bosses fear financial ruin
- Published
Hospitality workers' confidence has been knocked by the government's decision to extend Covid-19 lockdown measures, managers have said.
Josh Spokes manages a bar in Bristol and said the news could be another "nail in the coffin" for hospitality.
The lifting of all restrictions has been delayed for four weeks from the earliest possible date of 21 June.
It means current capacity limits for sports, pubs and cinemas will remain, and nightclubs are not allowed to open.
The government said the delay would allow more people to be vaccinated and provide time for experts to study whether vaccines are breaking the link between infections and hospital admissions.
Mr Spokes, manager of Hunters Cafe Bar, said the lockdown extension news was "pretty painful" because he needs his venue to be full to break even.
"The immediate impact will be the loss of revenue and a loss of confidence for everyone," he said.
He suggested initiatives like Eat Out to Help Out should be revived to help protect jobs. When it was introduced however, some questioned whether it led to a rise in infections, which the government denied. The Institute for Government independent think tank was among those who challenged that view.
Alex Black, manager for Bristol venue Thekla, said the delay in lifting lockdown restrictions meant his business would take a financial hit.
"That [21 June] was supposed to be a big reopening week for us with most of the dates that week sold out," he said.
"The way we are currently operating is covering costs at best, so not having that income is going to be a massive blow."
Manager of the Bell Inn pub in Bath Arron Whan said he was "frustrated" by the government's decision.
"We were planning to have live music return and had booked in local acts, but none of that can go ahead now.
"Music is the life and soul of our pub and without it it's taken a lot of the fun away.
"I think we're going to see more and more businesses go under now."
Manager of The Louisiana Mig Schillace said he believes 4,000 shows will now be cancelled across the country with an estimated loss of £32 million pounds to the sector.
He said: "It's a bit of a blow, not just to us but the whole hospitality industry as well as the grassroots music venues."
