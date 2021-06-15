Cafe boat and ferry sink in Bristol Harbour
A floating cafe boat and ferry have sunk overnight in Bristol Harbour.
The Greenshank cafe boat and the Bristol Packet boat Redshank were moored near to the SS Great Britain and the Matthew docking area.
Owner Luke Dunstan said he was alerted by police at 04:30 BST on Tuesday.
He said: "We obviously ran down here as quickly as we could to see what's happened but it was too late, the boat was on the bottom. Actually there were two boats there."
'Catastrophic failure'
He is now trying to organise how to retrieve the boats.
"We've got a major salvage operation on our hands and it's going to be a serious headache," he said.
"There's been a catastrophic failure of some kind.
"Either the water has come in from the top or from the bottom. I'm not too sure at the moment, it's only speculation."
The Greenshank was built in 1936 and the current owners bought it in 2012. It opened as a cafe bar in 2017 and more recently had begun refurbishing it.
The Redshank used to run boat trips along the waterway.
Mr Dunstan said a crane might be needed to recover the boats.
"We've got to dry it out and start thinking about what we're going to do next," he added.
