More caravans can be moved to Pucklechurch travellers' site
A family of travellers has been given permission to move more caravans onto green belt land near Bristol.
Two static and two touring caravans will be added to the private site on the outskirts of Pucklechurch.
At least four adults and two children currently live there in "very cramped conditions", South Gloucestershire Council found.
It said the move was justified by "special circumstances", rejecting claims it would harm the countryside.
Pucklechurch Parish Council had objected to the proposal, saying it would harm the openness of the Bristol and Bath Green Belt and "contribute to urban sprawl".
Sandra Ayres applied to add the extra caravans to the site on Parkfield Road because a member of her family is about to get married and needs his own home.
"The application is purely to accommodate existing residents who live on that site," said a South Gloucestershire Council spokesperson.
"If Mrs Ayres departs, everything has to go. That's been the case for a long time."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported how officers had admitted four extra caravans was "inappropriate" for the green belt but said it would have a "negligible visual impact".
The inappropriateness was overridden by "very special circumstances", which could not be shared in detail with the public, a planning officer said.
The parish council was assured that the site would not become a large gypsy and traveller encampment if the councillors approved the proposal.
Seven residents objected to the application, citing a number of concerns, including the impact of the development on the green belt.
Six members of the public were supportive, describing the Ayres family as "excellent neighbours" and "valued members of the Pucklechurch community".
Mrs Ayres gained retrospective planning permission to use the land as a private gypsy and traveller site for any spouse and dependents in 2014.
This five-year temporary permission was later made permanent.