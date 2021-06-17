Leukaemia patient mistook cancer for Covid-19
A leukaemia patient is urging people not to assume their symptoms are coronavirus after he mistook his cancer for long covid.
Rob Hale from Thornbury said he delayed seeking medical help because he believed he was experiencing the after effects of Covid-19.
When he did see his GP he was diagnosed with leukaemia.
Recalling the moment he said: "I just completely broke down...I just remember slumping down onto a table and crying".
Brain fog
Mr Hale described his symptoms as extreme fatigue and tiredness.
"I was having to sleep several hours a day, several times a day, I had absolutely no appetite and just sort of brain fog."
His parents only convinced him to see a doctor when they saw his back was covered in welts.
He was diagnosed with cancer of the white blood cells and told he urgently needed a bone marrow transplant.
That involves receiving stem cells from a healthy donor to effectively reboot the immune system.
In a stroke of luck, Mr Hale's sister Nikki Foss was found to be a perfect match.
"Only around one in four patients will find a match from a sibling, the vast majority of patients facing transplant will be reliant on a complete stranger having joined a register such as Anthony Nolan", said Amy Bartlett, the charity's development manager.
By sharing his story Mr Hale hopes to encourage anyone suffering from similar symptoms to get checked by a professional.
Dr Alison Wint, clinical lead for cancer at Bristol North Somerset and Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "Just because an illness is very common at the moment doesn't mean that's the only reason for the symptoms that you've got - it's worthwhile just making sure it's not something else".
Mr Hale's bone marrow transplant is due to take place in September.