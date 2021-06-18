Avon and Somerset Police interim head due to be confirmed
- Published
The deputy chief constable for Avon and Somerset Police is set to lead the force until a new chief constable is recruited later in the year.
The force's current chief constable, Andy Marsh, will not renew his contract when it expires in July.
His deputy, Sarah Crew, will be confirmed as temporary chief constable at a meeting on Thursday.
She joined Avon and Somerset Police in 1994 and was appointed deputy chief constable in June 2017.
The force has faced large protests and disorder in the past year including violence at some Kill the Bill protests.
Unrest following multiple protests against the government's new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in Bristol led to claims that policing had been too aggressive.
Mr Marsh has been the force's chief constable since February 2016.
He said it had been a "difficult decision" not to renew his contract but that it was time for "a new challenge".
The appointment is set to be confirmed at a meeting of the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Panel.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk