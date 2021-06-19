Bristol arena: Park could be biggest in the South West for 50 years
- Published
A major development could contain the biggest urban park built in the South West for 50 years.
Brabazon Park forms part of plans for a new neighbourhood next to a proposed 17,080-capacity arena on the border of Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
The developments will be built on the former Filton Airfield, which was used in the development of Concorde.
The site will also include 2,600 new homes, 62 acres (25 hectares) of employment space and three new schools.
It has been owned by YTL Developments since 2015 and is one of the largest brownfield sites in the UK.
The company says the six hectare (14.8 acre) park will be a "key interface" between homes on the site and the arena, which got planning permission in April 2020.
When it is completed, the arena will be the third largest in the UK after the O2 in London and Manchester Arena.
Work on the park's design will be completed by Grant Associates.
Seb Loyn, from YTL Developments, said: "With the new YTL Arena Complex now fully approved, our delivery plans are stepping up a gear.
"Brabazon Park will be the largest new urban public park to be created in the South West in the last 50 years and a key interface between the arena and the new neighbourhood."
