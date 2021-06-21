Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium seeks green light for sporting quarter
A decision on permission to build a new sporting quarter, which would include a new home for Bristol's basketball team, could be made soon.
A planning bid has been submitted for the site alongside Ashton Gate Stadium, home of Bristol City football club and Bristol Bears rugby union side.
The proposed "sporting quarter" would see the clubs play alongside the Bristol Flyers basketball team.
Feedback has already seen the height of some planned buildings reduced.
Ashton Gate chairman, Martin Griffiths, said: "Based on the feedback received we have made significant improvements to the Sporting Quarter scheme.
"The tallest building has now been reduced by five storeys. Community facilities have been increased with sports, fitness and well-being facilities added on the roof of the Sports and Convention Centre.
"Plus the northern entrance [near Ashton Road] has been totally pedestrianised for non-matchdays."
Plans have been submitted to both Bristol City Council and North Somerset Council - where some housing is planned to be built.
The Ashton Gate Stadium company hoped the councils would make a decision by the end of 2021 with the work completed by 2025.
