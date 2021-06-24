Avon and Somerset Police: Officers secure doctor abuse compensation
- Published
Police officers sexually abused by a doctor have secured compensation and an apology from a police force.
Reginald Bunting worked for Avon and Somerset Police between 1972 and 2006 and was its chief medical officer between 1990 and 1997. He died in 2013.
Solicitors acting on behalf of 17 of Dr Bunting's victims said those claims had now been finalised.
The force accepts some of his work fell "woefully or grossly below" acceptable standards.
Former recruits said Dr Bunting would touch people's genitals and breasts inappropriately and would make others jump up and down while naked.
Recruits complained in 1992 and 1998 but senior officers laughed off concerns, said solicitors acting on the victims' behalf.
One of the victims said: "[The force] had several opportunities to curtail Dr Bunting's perverted activities but instead chose to brush the allegations aside, allowing him to continue.
"My experience has affected me throughout the whole of my police career and most of my adult life. The force claims to protect the public. It is time that they protect their own staff."
An investigation in 2017 found that had Dr Bunting still been alive, there would have been enough evidence to interview him under caution as a criminal suspect.
Leigh Day Solicitors said complainants - who were aged between 18 and 48 when abused - had secured compensation of an amount between £2,500 and £14,500 per person, including therapy costs.
Some of them had developed PTSD and depression.
Alison Millar, of Leigh Day Solicitors, said: "Our clients suffered distress, anger, frustration and humiliation and the legacy of that is they have been living with that for many years."
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said there were "several missed opportunities" when concerns had been raised.
"We accepted that 44 medical examinations fell below a common or acceptable standard for the time, with 10 falling woefully or grossly below those standards," they said.
"We thank the individuals who raised concerns about Dr Bunting's behaviour - it was right to do so and we're sorry that they were not listened to sooner.
"Their tenacity in holding us to account means that medical examinations in Avon and Somerset are now backed by robust policies and practices to ensure this can never happen again."
The constabulary has sent written apologies to the people that were affected by the investigation.
