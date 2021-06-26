Special Bristol student Covid-19 vaccine clinic opened
- Published
A special vaccination clinic is running today to encourage more students and young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
800 people are expected to attend the clinic at Clifton College in Bristol.
Public Health England Bristol said that 60% of all Covid cases at present have come from 20 to 29-year-olds and 17% from under 20-year-olds.
The clinics efforts follows a wider youth vaccination social media campaign in the West called #doingitfor.
Venues across England are taking part in the "grab a jab" campaign that means any adult will be able to get a Covid vaccine without an appointment.
Clare Armour, lead for the student vaccination programme in Bristol, said young people needed to be vaccinated to protect the rest of the population.
She said: "Young people can be asymptomatic with Covid and they can spread it to people who are more at risk.
"The sooner people are vaccinated including this younger cohort the better."
Julia Bradley, 27, went to the student vaccination clinic to get her first jab and said it hurt a lot less than other vaccinations she has had. She said: "It's to protect myself, but more to protect my friends and family. I've had a few friends worried about it but its mostly because they are scared of needles."
George Harris, 27, from Bristol also got his first jab done at the clinic said: "It's another step in the right direction getting things back to the way they were pre-Covid.
"It would just be nice to go to a pub and to not have to book or to go for a spontaneous mid-week beer."
'I want to see friends'
Racial equality and climate and environmental activist, Mya-Rose Craig, alongside other social influencers, took part in the wider campaign, posting videos on social media explaining why they were getting their vaccines
She said: "I want to be able to do things this summer, to go out and see my friends, or travel all over the country looking for birds.
"Because I've got it done and loads of people I know are getting it done, it feels like this summer is going to be a really good one, so if you get the opportunity please go out and get your vaccination."