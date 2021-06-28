World Health Organisation praises Bristol Link House mental health charity
- Published
A Bristol charity caring for women in mental health crisis has been praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Since 1982 Link House has supported women in the city who are homeless or unable to live in their current homes due to mental health issues.
The WHO report recognises best practice in mental health care around the world that involves the patients themselves in their treatment.
It is hoped its recognition will help the charity to secure future funding.
"It's more like living with family, it's much more family-orientated and not at all clinical," said Jayne who is staying at Link house.
Home environment
"The staff wear civvies which makes it easier for the patients coming in, the house is like a home from home."
Patients staying at Link House are assessed and referred to different agencies who can support them both during their stay and afterwards when they leave the house.
The bedrooms and communal areas are set up like an ordinary home unlike a hospital room or ward.
The WHO report noted many of the positive outcomes from former residents who had been supported by the staff at Link House.
Last year the charity said it had increased the number of women it supported but current funding was only guaranteed until March.
"There are a lot of women out there that could use this kind of help," said Link House manager Sarah Gray.
"Being a women only space means that it's a safe space for people.
"If we could replicate this model in other places there would be a lot of women and even men who could go to a safe space, averting a crisis and averting a potential hospital stay."