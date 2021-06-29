BBC News

Bristol Zoo welcomes red panda into breeding programme

image copyrightBristol Zoo Gardens
image captionPan has joined his mate Shifumi from Birmingham Conservation Wildlife Park

A red panda has been moved to a zoo to join a new mate in the hope they will breed.

Pan will be paired with two-year-old Shifumi at Bristol Zoo. He was moved there from Birmingham Conservation Wildlife Park,

The 10-month-old is now the right age to leave his family group and start one of his own, the zoo said.

It is hoped the new pair will help the European breeding programme for red pandas, which are endangered.

image copyrightBristol Zoo Gardens
image captionThere are thought to be only 10,000 red pandas left in the world

Al Toyne, team leader of small mammals at Bristol Zoo Gardens, said: "We are thrilled to have found a suitable mate for Shifumi and to see them getting on so well in each other's company.

"The difficulties due to the pandemic this past year have meant there have been a few delays with his arrival. But he is here now and we are delighted."

Shifumi came to Bristol Zoo Gardens from Parc Animalier d'Auvergne in France last September and is named after the game "paper, rock, scissors".

