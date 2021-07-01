Bristol trams: Group says network should be launched in city
- Published
A new system of tram networks in Bristol would dramatically cut pollution and would be cheaper than alternative plans, a group has said.
Moving Bristol Forward says the "car dependent" way people get around is "unsustainable" and inefficient.
It says a first line could open as early as 2026 and that there is "almost certainly" sufficient demand for it.
The group says it could run from the A38, close to a proposed park and ride near the M5, to the city centre.
Moving Bristol Forward is a campaign created through a partnership between Zero West and Transport for Greater Bristol Alliance.
The group's report says new, lighter trams mean tramlines can be shallower than previous systems and built and run more cheaply than other modes of public transport.
Consultants said an underground system mooted by city mayor Marvin Rees would be "technically deliverable" but it could cost between £3bn and £4bn, and 20 years to build.
Bristol City Council wants to introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) by October to reduce emissions in the city centre, with the most polluting cars facing a £9 daily charge.
While Moving Bristol Forward's study is not a "full investigation" of potential routes, it is meant as a "pre-feasibility study" ahead of possibly securing funding for new transport systems.
The group has submitted its report to local authorities across the West and to the West of England Combined Authority (WECA).
Emilia Melville, co-ordinator of the Moving Bristol Forward Campaign, said: "We look forward to engaging with them as we continue to argue for efficient, equitable, low carbon transport in Bristol and WECA region.
"Trams are top of our list for more detailed consideration in planning for a 21st century transport system for our city."
Former WECA Mayor Tim Bowles said in 2018 trams or light rail trains could be used to reopen the Bristol to Portishead line to passengers.
The Portishead branch line closed in 1964 but has been used for freight since 2002.
