St Pauls Carnival: Levi Roots is appointed as chair
- Published
Businessman and musician Levi Roots has been appointed as the chair of Bristol's St Pauls Carnival.
Mr Roots found fame on the BBC's Dragons' Den in 2007 when he pitched his Caribbean sauce by singing to the panel of business investors.
He said: "I want to give the carnival back to the local people of St Pauls. It's about them and their history."
St Pauls Carnival celebrates Afro-Caribbean music, food and culture and will be held online in 2021.
It is due to return to the streets of Bristol next year.
'Perfect blend'
"I can't wait to get started. I have a long time love for Bristol having sold my sauce here in the early days.
"Carnival culture has always been central to my experience and business - it's the perfect blend of music and food - two things I am very passionate about," he added.
Mr Roots also used to perform with his band in Bristol on a regular basis since the 1970s.
He also used to sell his Caribbean sauce to shops around Bristol.
Executive director of St Pauls Carnival, LaToyah McAllister-Jones, said: "He brings with him such rich experience, his guidance and counsel as chair of the board will be invaluable.
"It's been a tough few years for everyone living through the pandemic and after two years of not being able to put on carnival we can't wait to come back with a booming bass in 2022.
"I have no doubt Levi will play an key role in what will be a huge celebration for everyone in Bristol."
Levi will officially begin his three-year term on 1 September.
