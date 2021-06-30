Ambulance worker 'scarred' by 33 day Covid coma at Bristol hospital
An ambulance worker who was unconscious for more than a month due to Covid says his family is psychologically scarred by what happened.
Paul Clements, 59, had major organ failure as well as several infections, leaving him in intensive care at Bristol Royal Infirmary.
Doctors told him he was lucky to survive the 33-day induced coma.
The time passed "in the blink of an eye" for Mr Clements, who is back at work and continuing to recover.
"The last thing I remember is being handed a cup of tea by my daughter," said Mr Clements.
His family were immediately concerned about him appearing agitated, and complaining that the drink tasted awful.
"I put it down, and then I blinked. I then found myself lying on a bed looking at a nurse. I told her that I'd put my tea down somewhere.
"She laughed, and then explained that I was in ITU and had been unconscious for 33 days."
Mr Clements first showed symptoms on 19 March 2020, and was rushed into hospital five days later.
"They tried three times to wake me up. The doctors told me I had pneumonia, a chest infection, an abdominal infection, kidney failure and liver failure - all wrapped up in Covid.
"Trying to get my head around that was almost impossible. Even now they have no idea why I survived."
At the time, his family couldn't visit the Bristol Royal Infirmary because of coronavirus restrictions.
"It was hell, absolute hell," said Paul's wife, Kerri.
"Every time the phone rings you're on edge thinking this is a call we don't want.
"Listening out for his breathing every night, if he coughs I'm on edge, if he says he doesn't feel well we're back on edge.
"To be honest, my head still goes back to ITU. If I can't sleep, if something on the telly triggers it I'm back in ITU.
"If you see someone dropping their PPE or flouting the rules I'm back in ITU. We're not out of the woods yet, we're still living that nightmare."
Mr Clements spent a total of three months in hospital before being applauded off the ward by staff.
Six months later he was back at work, as an emergency care assistant with the South Western Ambulance Service where he has been for the past 38 years.
"Unfortunately in my job I've put people in body bags and taken them to the mortuary," he said.
"I spent some time in hospital trying to get my head around it and realised that could've been me, and the reality of it is so scary."
