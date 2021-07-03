Bristol to host dedicated 10km race for blind and partially sighted runners
- Published
Blind and partially-sighted people will be competing against each other in a dedicated race for the first time.
The new 10km run was added to the Great Bristol Run weekend in the city after a suggestion by runner Colin Johnson who often guides blind runners.
Athletes will set off ahead of the mass start for the Great Bristol Run 10k and half marathon races.
Chris Blackabee, who is blind, welcomed the new event and said running had given him a "sense of freedom".
Mr Johnson said: "If you run and you are blind or visually impaired you normally have to compete in the same races as sighted runners.
"This is the first race of its kind in the UK where runners with sight loss will compete for their own medals but more importantly, I hope it encourages as many people as possible who are blind or partially sighted to pull on a pair of trainers and take part."
Runner Blackabee lost his sight when he was 12 and has run marathons and other races with the help of a guide runner.
"When I walk with a cane I have to concentrate 110% but to get out on the road with a guide runner is so liberating and gives you a real taste of freedom," he said.
"Running has helped not just physically but mentally as well, it's fantastic that Bristol is hosting this race."
The Great Run VI Runners 10k Challenge takes place in Bristol on Sunday 19 September ahead of the mass start for the Great Run Bristol 10k and half marathon.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees also welcomed the event and will also be a guide runner.
