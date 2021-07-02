Man gets suspended sentence for stalking ex-girlfriend
- Published
A man who harassed his ex-partner after leaving her so afraid she moved house, has been given a seven-year restraining order and a suspended jail sentence.
Alex Gates, 34, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after admitting stalking his former girlfriend.
The court heard the pair began a relationship in 2016 but Gates' behaviour changed just months later.
Gates of Heathfield Close in Upper Weston, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment that amounted to stalking.
The court heard Gates visited his victim's place of work and home repeatedly, let her know that he was watching her and tried to communicate with her family and friends.
He also attempted to contact her through pseudonymous social media accounts.
These messages and incidents were reported to police who began an investigation, which led to Gates being charged.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, his victim said she regularly has nightmares and Gates "made my world a very small and frightening place".
She moved house, left her job and gave up a university placement as a result of his actions.
He was sentenced to a suspended jail term of four months, a community order, a seven-year restraining order and ordered to pay £2,950 compensation, £2,500 court costs and an additional £115 victim surcharge.
