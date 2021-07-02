Sunken Bristol cafe boat the Greenshank refloated in harbour
- Published
A floating cafe boat that sunk in the Bristol Harbour has been refloated and taken to a dry dock.
The Greenshank had been moored near the SS Great Britain and the Matthew docking area, along with a Dutch barge called the Robert H.
They were both reported sinking in the early hours of 15 June, with the owners informed by police at 04:30 BST.
In the next week, investigations at the dry dock will try to work out what happened.
The Greenshank was built in 1936 and current owner, Luke Dunstan, bought it in 2012. It opened as a cafe and bar in 2017 and had been undergoing refurbishment more recently.
The Robert H was used as a floating terrace for tables.