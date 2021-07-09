Former Bristol torpedo testing site becomes entertainment venue
- Published
A former Ministry of Defence warehouse has been turned into a new arts and music venue.
The team behind Propyard in Bristol said they found torpedo testing equipment and an underground bunker when they took over the building.
Accommodating 500 people even with Covid restrictions, the new space will be used for art, music and food events.
Propyard is part of the regeneration of the area, which will be home to a new university campus.
DJ Sam Watts, who performs as part of Maxxi Soundsystem, is part of a team from the festival and nightclub industry now running the site.
He said it had been very hard to find out the full history of the building, in St Philip's Marsh, and how long it had been empty, and everything he knew was based on "research, hearsay and stories from the neighbours".
"It was completely empty when we first went in there, with the cranes looming over us. It was actually quite spooky," said Mr Watts.
"I spoke to a neighbouring business owner who had been there for 30 years and he can recall standing on top of his building and there being a pool outside that torpedoes would be fired into, which he said was quite unnerving."
Mr Watts said the team had also discovered a World War Two bunker, which they thought might have been linked to an anti-aircraft gun in the nearby area of Totterdown.
"We really wanted to make use of it but the structural engineer we asked to look into it didn't even want to come down. He just said 'please demolish it'."
'Not just housing'
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has earmarked the St Philip's Marsh area for regeneration, and Mr Watts said he hoped Propyard would become a creative hub for the area.
"We've got a 10-year lease and we are building slowly - this is stage one, where we are just using a small amount of the available space.
"There will be performances every weekend during the summer and local food traders will be selling on site.
"The plan is for the space to change, so every time people visit they see and experience something different.
"We just want to make sure that there is something creative and interesting for people to do in the area, and it's not just housing."
He said many people living nearby would have no idea the MOD facility was there.
"It's not even on the map. We're still struggling to get post delivered," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk