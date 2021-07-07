What's behind Swindon Town's takeover battle?
The future of Swindon Town Football Club remains in doubt as the two men with an interest in the League Two club continue their legal battle to own it.
It has led some fans to fear for the coming season and whether the former Premier League club will be in any sort of state to start again in August.
So, with a few precious weeks to go before the start of the new season, what do we know about the future for the County Ground's Red Army?
What's happening with the takeover at Swindon?
Businessman Lee Power currently owns the club and wants to sell it. He took control at Swindon in December 2013.
Minority shareholder Clem Morfuni has been trying to buy Swindon and has been backed by the club's supporters' trust.
But a court injunction is in place to stop Mr Power from putting the Robins into administration amid a legal case over who is able to buy the club.
Mr Morfuni, as a minority shareholder, therefore owns a small part, wants to buy the club, and has first refusal on all of the shares.
Last weekend, there was a "war of words" over the internet with both men claiming the other is holding up the sale and there is still no agreement in place.
The English Football League has described the events as "concerning".
How is this impacting on the club?
Last week BBC Radio Wiltshire revealed players and staff have not been paid for June and that pre-season training has also been delayed.
Swindon Borough Council, which owns the County Ground, has not been paid rent in more than a year.
Swindon still does not have a manager, assistant manager, chief executive or director of football. The most recent manager, John McGreal, left after a month and without taking charge of a game.
And fans are suffering. The supporters' club's James Spencer said: "They just want their club back. They want some positive news.
"They want to know that next season they can go back to the County Ground, post-Covid... and actually start thinking about [matters] on the pitch."
What could this mean?
The club currently has seven outfield players and pre-season should have already started.
The season begins in less than a month, with Swindon's first warm-up friendly now scheduled for Friday, 9 July.
The longer the deal takes, the more fans fear the club won't be ready for the new season and many are holding off buying season tickets. Sponsors could be put off from associating with the club.
"Very few Swindon fans have been willing to commit themselves financially," said football finance expert Kieran Maguire. "You'll find the same with sponsors because they will feel that potentially Swindon Town are a toxic brand."
Is Swindon going to be the next Bury?
In August 2019, Bury were expelled from the English Football League because of the club's financial resources, ownership and insolvency status.
Although the situation for Swindon looks scarily similar, Bury failed to find a buyer whereas Swindon have one lined up. But if it falls through then it will be a big problem.
Lee Power has already said the club is in huge financial problems - whether they are surmountable remains to be seen.
What's next?
Lee Power has been told by a judge that he must transfer his shares to Clem Morfuni but if both sides cannot agree then it could end up back in the High Court, where the deal could be forced by a judge.
Pre-season matches may have to be fulfilled by a skeleton staff and players, possibly using academy players. Either way, it will be an uncertain couple of weeks for the Swindon Town faithful as they wait to find out if their club has a future in the Football League.
