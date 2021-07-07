Bristol city centre traffic plans made permanent after 'successful' trial
- Published
Pedestrians, cyclists and buses will be given permanent priority in a city centre after a "successful" trial aimed at improving air quality.
General traffic was stopped from using Bristol Bridge and Baldwin Street in Bristol in an effort to "accelerate" the pedestrianisation of the old city.
Mayor Marvin Rees said: "I am delighted to make the change permanent."
But the Alliance of British Drivers (ABD) said this was likely to just push traffic elsewhere.
Bristol City Council said the changes, which include bus lanes and enforcement cameras on Bristol Bridge, Baldwin Street and Union Street, were installed to make it easier for people to catch the bus, walk and cycle.
Motorbikes and taxis can still use the bridge, and other motorised vehicles can access Baldwin Street and Union Street using other routes, but they can no longer use these streets to pass through the city centre to get elsewhere.
The council said as a result traffic had halved on the roads leading to Bristol Bridge.
Mr Rees added: "The closure of Bristol Bridge is part of our bold vision to deliver clean air and transform travel in the city.
"It has removed lots of polluting traffic from the central zone and improved bus punctuality and journey times, without causing significant problems elsewhere on the network.
"By creating more space for public transport, we are paving the way for a mass transit system that will connect us all to jobs, leisure and each other."
Doug Claringbold, managing director of First West of England, added: "Bus journey times on routes across Bristol Bridge are up to five minutes quicker for the 1, 2 and Portway Park and Ride services.
"As a result, the frequency for the number 2 service has doubled after we were able to create a 2A service in response to the improvements."
'Whole traffic impacts'
But Brian Gregory, policy director for ABD, said he would want to see the statistics that show this is not just pushing traffic elsewhere.
"You have to look at the whole picture, it's all very well saying we are going to make this place a nirvana for pedestrians and cyclists, but if elsewhere is choking with traffic... then that's not achieved anything helpful," he said.
"What about the journey times of all the other vehicles that have been lengthened to facilitate this particular localised area with improvement, you need to look at the whole traffic impacts."
Access to Baldwin Street and Union Street remains possible for loading, businesses, residents, disabled bays and car parks, using alternative routes.
