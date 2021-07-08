Scott Wright ex-director of disabled charity jailed for fraud
A man who defrauded a charity for disabled children and adults has been jailed for two years and four months.
Scott Wright, 45, of Hengrove, Bristol, admitted one charge of fraud at Bristol Crown Court in May.
The court was told he had abused his position as trustee of the Darren Wright Foundation by unlawfully taking funds for himself.
Recorder Richard Shepherd said Wright's actions "had left a trail of financial turmoil and emotional heartache".
The Darren Wright Foundation, based in Bristol, was registered in May 2016 to help the families of disabled and seriously-ill children and adults by funding therapy, medical treatment and specialist equipment.
It was removed from the Charity Commission register in April 2020.
The court heard the foundation's financial records were so chaotic that it was difficult to establish how much had been taken.
A total loss was put at just under £57,000 with families who were affected by the fraud losing out on £41,000.
Some of the money was used to supplement the lifestyle of Wright and his wife, including paying for their wedding photographer.
Half of the funds raised through a charity football match organised by the foundation stayed in Wright's personal account.
Hid behind brother
Sentencing him Mr Shepherd said there was no doubt the foundation had done some good work, but there was a long list of victims who felt betrayed and let down.
"Mr Wright knew the money wasn't his. He knew he was putting his hand in the till. Mr Wright did abuse his position of trust and there was a degree of planning.
"The fraud took place over a number of years. The very nature of this foundation meant his victims were vulnerable but he continued to commit the fraud regardless."
Angela Hodge, from Thornbury, turned to the Darren Wright Foundation when she was raising £25,000 for her daughter Ezzy to have life-changing surgery in the US to help with her cerebral palsy.
The family met Wright, who told them how his brother had the same condition as Ezzy, and spoke about all the fundraising the foundation had done.
"He seemed a genuine, honest, down-to-earth guy," said Mrs Hodge, who said none of her background checks turned up anything to be concerned about.
But as time went on, she said, Wright's odd behaviour and lack of contact meant they trusted him less and less.
As the deadline to pay for the operation loomed, Wright became evasive and hard to contact. Eventually the Hodge family was told the money was not available.
Although the funds did arrive in the end, after another charity became involved and put pressure on the Darren Wright Foundation, Mrs Hodge said she genuinely feared they would miss their surgery slot because of the delay.
The family lost £10,000 overall, she said, and when they returned from the US they were contacted by another family who had similar issues with the Darren Wright Foundation, and went to the police.
Mrs Hodge described Wright's behaviour as "absolutely shocking".
"Knowing that the charity has been closed down, knowing that no other family has to go through what we went through and he won't be allowed to be in charge of anything like that again, for me that is closure," she said.
She described Wright's behaviour as being like "a wolf in sheep's clothing".
"It's shocking that he's hidden behind his brother's condition to gain the trust of these families."
